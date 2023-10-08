Three drown in chemical tank at factory in Haryana's Panipat

Mukesh Tandon
Panipat, October 8
Three persons reportedly drowned in a chemical tank at a factory on the Sanoli road Jalalpur here during the wee hours of Sunday, said police.
The administration officials reached the spot on Sunday morning.
A team of firefighters took the bodies out of the chemical tank and handed them over to the police.
According to officials, the deceased have been identified as Islam and Suresh, both residents of Raslapur village, and Kurban of Jalalpur village.
The three were reportedly drowned in a CTPT tank (in which chemical was filled) at a blanket manufacturing unit under mysterious circumstances. The villagers and family members gathered at the spot following the incident.
Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased alleged that the three have been murdered.
Panipat assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Mayank Mishra said the three have been identified and their bodies have been sent to the mortuary. Actual cause of death would be cleared only after postmortem examination. A probe into the matter is underway, he said.
