Three nabbed for guar theft

Sirsa: With the arrest of three, the Sirsa police claimed to have solved the case of guar theft worth lakhs of rupees from a warehouse in the local industrial area. The arrested accused are Rajkumar, Sunny and Rajkumar. Rajiv Kumar, the warehouse owner, had filed a police complaint reporting the theft between March 20 and April 2. The suspects admitted to have stolen 180 bags of guar with the help of a truck.
Protest after 2 kids drown
Sirsa: A day after two children drowned in a water tank at Bharokhan village, villagers staged a protest against the Public Health Department here on Wednesday. The Senior District Officer and Junior Engineer from the department reached the site. Extensive discussions took place between villagers and officials, after which officials provided a written assurance to the protesters that fences would be installed around all three water tanks and the work would commence before April 22.
