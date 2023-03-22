To assess crop damage, CM announces special girdawari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced conducting of special girdawari of the crops damaged due to the recent untimely rain and hailstorms. He also urged the farmers to ensure the timely uploading of their damaged crop data on the e-fasal kshatipoorti portal so that timely compensation for the damaged crops could be given to them.

The CM was speaking during the ongoing session of the Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here today. “We are standing shoulder to shoulder with our farmer brothers. I urge them to ensure the updation of their crop damage on the portal so that after proper verification, the compensation can be paid to them,” he said.

Rohtak: Political leaders are visiting rain-hit fields to take stock of the situation. The local office of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department is yet to calculate losses to rabi crops caused by unseasonal rain in the district. Farmers, under the aegis of the All-India Kisan Sabha led by its district president Preet Singh, today submitted a memorandum to the district authorities demanding Rs 50,000 per acre as compensation to the affected farmers for crop damage.

“Wheat and mustard crops in many villages have suffered extensive damage due to natural calamity. Number of those farmers is also considerable, who have no insurance cover. Hence it is the responsibility of the state government to bail them out from this crisis by providing them ample financial help,” said Preet Singh.

Meanwhile, former minister and senior Congress leader Krishanmurti Hooda today visited Kiloi, Rurki, Mungan, Makrauli, Dhamar, Sanghi, Chamaria and Khidwali villages of the district and took stock of crop losses there.

“Wheat and mustard spread over thousands of acres have got damaged in torrential rain. The state government should announce special girdawari for providing adequate compensation to the farmers,” Krishanmurti added.