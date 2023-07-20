Truck driver held with marijuana

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 19

The Gurugram police arrested a truck driver for allegedly transporting 359 kg marijuana brought from Visakhapatnam to supply in the Mewat area. An FIR has been registered at the Bilaspur police station against him.

The truck driver has been identified as 36-year-old Shabbir Khan, a resident of Mohlaka village in Nuh district. He was arrested from the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in the wee hours of today.

“A Rs 3-lakh deal was finalised and the truck driver had received Rs 40,000 as advance. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the DLF Phase 4 crime unit arrested the driver and seized the truck which was loaded with 359 kg marijuana. We are questioning the accused,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

#Bilaspur #Gurugram #Mewat