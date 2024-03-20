Two die, one injured in Jind road mishap

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 19

Two youths were killed and another suffered serious injuries when their motorcycle collided with a roadside tree on the Bhiwani road near Ikkas village of Jind district today. The deceased have been identified as Chaman Lal (24) and Sachin (23), residents of Budababa basti in Jind town.

According to information, three youths — Chaman Lal, Sachin and Vishal — were returning to Jind town from Ikkas village last night when the accident took place. Some passersby found them lying along the roadside this morning. They were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared Chaman Lal and Sachin brought dead. Vishal was, meanwhile, admitted with serious injuries.

The investigation officer of the Jind police, Manoj Kumar, said it seemed their motorcycle had collided with a tree. A probe is on.

