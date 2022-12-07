Two MC staffers suspended over work pendency

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 6

The Hisar Municipal Commissioner, Pradeep Dahiya, suspended two employees over pendency of works in the municipal corporation (MC) on Monday. He also served show-cause notices to three others and three more employees were let off with a warning for non-disposal of applications within stipulated time.

According to information, 1,898 applications related to house tax were uploaded by residents on the Hisar Municipal Corporation’s web portal between October 11 and December 5.

The files were related to the non-issuance of no-dues certificates and other matters.