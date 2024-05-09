Two-week programme on AI

Kurukshetra: Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya’s Faculty Development Cell is organising a two-week faculty development programme on ‘AI Tools for Effective Teaching and Learning’ for the teaching and non-teaching staff of the college. The programme is being held in collaboration with the Computer Science Department under the aegis of IQAC. Principal Upasana Ahuja said artificial intelligence (AI) is being used in various fields such as teaching, business and entertainment. With AI, teaching and non-teaching tasks can be done quickly and in an easy manner, the principal said.

College promotes alumna’s movie

Yamunanagar: Guru Nanak Khalsa College here hosted a special event to promote a movie which features college alumna Mandeep in the role of a dedicated police officer. Principal Dr Harinder Singh Kang said Mandeep, who pursued her master’s in physical education from their institution in 2008, had continued to bring laurels to her family and the institution with her achievements. Randeep Singh Jauhar, president of the governing body and managing committee, commended the college for nurturing talents like Mandeep.

MDU exams from May 9

Rohtak: Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) will conduct undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) semester examinations from May 9. Controller of Examinations Gulshan Lal Taneja said 2,76,033 students will appear for the exams at 230 centres. The UG exams will be held from May 9 to June 11, while PG exams will take place from May 9 to June 8. The university will conduct MCA exams from May 9 to June 8, while MBA exams will be held from May 9 to July 4. Law exams will be conducted from May 9 to June 8, while engineering exams will be held from May 11 to June 9, and OT/MIL exams from May 15 to June 1. The datesheets of the exams are available on the university website.

Blood donation camp on Red Cross Day

Kaithal: RKSD College, Kaithal, under the joint aegis of the Youth Red Cross Cell and the NSS Cell, organised a blood donation camp to mark the World Red Cross Day. During the camp, which was held in collaboration with Nobel Blood Bank, 30 units of blood were collected.

New Education policy discussed

Rohtak: The Vice-Chancellor of Maharishi Dayanand University, Prof Rajbir Singh, said the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 can transform the education system. He said there may be several challenges in its implementation, but the principals of colleges and NEP coordinators should ensure that the policy is implemented effectively from the upcoming academic session. The director of the Centre for Curriculum Design and Development, AK Rajan, discussed the basic elements of the NEP.

