Karnal: Wheat harvesting, ticket delays dampen poll spirit

Parveen Arora
Karnal, April 15
As the nation gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, there is a perceptible lack of enthusiasm among voters due to delay in ticket allotment by political parties, including the Congress, and the ongoing wheat harvesting season.
With no clarity on candidates, the voters are unable to engage fully in the electoral process. They are only guessing who could be fielded by the Congress and other opposition parties to challenge the BJP candidates.
The BJP has announced its candidate from the Karnal LS seat and Assembly segment, which is going to witness a bypoll on May 25. Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar is the LS candidate from BJP, while CM Nayab Singh Saini will contest the Karnal bypoll. The Congress, INLD and JJP are yet to declare their candidates for both. Since, the BJP has taken the lead in announcing the candidates, leaders are making efforts to
woo voters.
“We are waiting for the candidature of other parties, which would pique the interest of voters,” said Satish Kumar, a local resident.
Additionally, farmers and labourers are busy as the timing of the elections coincides with the crucial wheat harvesting season. “At present, we are busy harvesting wheat. In 10-15 days, we will be free from harvesting and selling of our produce, after which we will assess who will be the best candidate for us. By then, other parties would have also declared their candidates,” said Jatinder Kumar, a farmer.
Rishpal Singh, another farmer, said due to low temperature, the harvesting had already been delayed, and now the farming community was busy in the fields. “We will be able to decide once all candidates are in the field,” said Sunil Arora, a local
resident.
