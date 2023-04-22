Women panel chief stands by remark

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 21

Despite widespread criticism, Haryana Women Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia on Friday defended her statement on girls and said her statement was regarding increasing cases of physical abuse and she wanted to make the girls aware.

Bhatia said her statement was very practical and they had been regularly receiving complaints of physical abuse in hotel rooms. However, she took back her reference to ‘Hanuman ji’s aarti’ from the statement and said she used it as an example.

“I said a very practical statement and I take my words regarding ‘Hanuman jiback from my statement. I wanted to alert the girls who get involved in friendship and trust boys, but later repent their decision. I also want to alert the boys that they should not insult their women friends,” said Bhatia in response to a question asked about her statement in Kaithal, which grabbed attention of different sections of society.

The Women Commission Chairperson also cautioned the women and girls not to file false complaints, else action would also be taken against them.

A couple of days back during her visit in Kaithal, she said: “Girls do not go to perform ‘Hanuman ji ki aarti’ in hotel rooms. Before going to such places, they should keep in mind that something wrong may happen to them.”

She was here to check the arrangements at the one-stop centre. She also reviewed the progress of the cases registered related to crime against women.

While reviewing the cases related to crime against women at the Police Lines, she appealed to people not to involve women in their personal grudge. They should resolve their family issues amicably. She said crime against women would not be tolerated and action would be taken against those harassing the women.

On being asked about the increasing crime against women, she said after the opening of women police stations and the activeness of the women commission, the women have become aware about their rights and have come forward to raise their voice.