Won’t allow BJP to change Constitution: Deepender Hooda

Rewari, April 21
State Congress chief Udai Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda on Sunday participated in the birth anniversary celebrations of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Kosli.
Deepender said, “The country moved forward on the basic mantra of freedom, equality and brotherhood. Today, BJP leaders are raising slogans of 400 plus, and saying that they will change the Constitution when the government comes to power, but we will not let Babasaheb’s Constitution move even an inch,” he said.
