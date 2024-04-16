 Indians up their spending on dieticians by 125% in financial year 2023-34: Report : The Tribune India

Health coaching also saw a notable 45% jump in transactions, showing a clear interest in fitness guidance

Photo for representation: iStock



IANS

New Delhi, April 16

Indians have increased their spending on dieticians by a remarkable 125% in FY24, indicating a strong commitment to healthy eating habits, a new report revealed on Tuesday.

According to the full-stack financial services platform Razorpay, health coaching also saw a notable 45% jump in transactions, showing a clear interest in fitness guidance.

“There’s a noticeable emphasis on holistic wellbeing, as evidenced by a 39% uptick in products related to preventive healthcare,” said Shashank Kumar, MD and co-founder at Razorpay.

“This signals a collective shift towards expanding horizons while prioritising health, affirming the adage that ‘health is wealth’,” he added.

The report analysed more than a billion transactions between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024, to know the spending habits of Indians.

Moreover, the report found that mutual fund investments increased by an impressive 86%, insurance payments saw a significant 56% growth and trading experienced a remarkable 62% jump in value in financial year 2023-24.

Payments for air travel surged by 2.4 times while spending on travel accommodations soared by 29% in the same period.

Multiplex transactions witnessed a staggering 42% increase in volume. Ticket agencies also reported a remarkable 2.7 times surge in sales.

“Indian consumers are evolving rapidly, encouraging brands to revolutionise their customer engagement strategies across all touchpoints,” said Kumar.

In addition, the report noted that close to the New Year, aviation spending soared to nearly three times the daily average.

On December 31 last year, online food orders doubled and dine-ins soared to 60% above the daily average. 

