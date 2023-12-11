17 women inmates of rehab centre flee, brought back

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 10

A case of 17 women inmates fleeing a rehabilitation centre at Kamli village on the Kamli-Parwanoo road late last night has come to light.

They gave the security deployed at the centre a slip and managed to flee around 9 pm on Sunday. After being informed, the police managed to trace them from the precincts and brought them back to the centre. They were admitted at the centre for being cured as they were drug addicts.

Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan said the parents of the inmates at the Nari Mukti Sewa Kendra at Kamli village, who hail from Punjab and Haryana, were called and informed about the happening. He said several of them have gone back while few have stayed back after the consent of their families.

The police official said as per an inquiry conducted by the police, the centre is duly registered and none of the inmates have complained about problems related to food while their grievance pertained to the fact that they were not permitted to talk to their families on phone.

No cognisable offence has been made out against the management of the rehabilitation centre.

