18-gm heroin seized in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 10

The police have seized 18.60 gm of heroin and arrested four persons in three separate cases in the past three days in Kullu.

SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said a team of the Manali police arrested Sanjeev Kumar (29) of Harnoj village and Gaurav Kumar (26) of Jamthal village of Bilaspur district and recovered 2.76-gm heroin from their rented apartment near Chhiyal village in Manali. He added that Rs 13,500 cash was also recovered from their possession.

The SP said Akshit Kaushik (26) of Thural village in Kangra district was nabbed with 9-gm heroin at a ‘naka’ near Garsa bridge in Bhuntar subdivision on Monday. He said in another case, Jagdish (33) of Nangcha village near Bandrol, was arrested after 6.84-gm heroin was recovered from his possession during patrolling at Talogi village on Monday. He said separate cases under Section 21 of the NDPS Act had been registered.

