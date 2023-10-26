Hamirpur: 21 students, two teachers leave for Bharat Darshan

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 25

A group of 21 students and two teachers today left for a Bharat Darshan tour initiated by Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting. Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal flagged off the tour here.

In the past five years, 101 students had toured various places in the country under the programme.

Dhumal said, “Such programmes play an important role in the overall development of students.”

