Rs 257-crore tunnel to ease traffic woes on Cart Road

Shimla, April 11

To ease traffic situation on the Cart Road in the state’s capital, an 890-m double-lane tunnel worth Rs 257 crore is to be constructed from Himfed Petrol Pump at Chhota Shimla to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC).

The Himachal Pradesh Road Infrastructure Development Corporation has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of this project. The report has been sent to the Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs for its approval.

The Cart Road, one of the busiest roads of the town, witnesses frequent traffic jams, leading to inconvenience to the commuters.

The tunnel will pass through Chhota Shimla, Nav Bahar and will end near the IGMC’s new parking. This will be the longest tunnel in the town.

With this tunnel, the distance from Chhota Shimla to IGMC will be reduced by 3 km, benefitting patients heading to the hospital.

The proposal for the construction of this was made long ago and a zoological survey was also conducted for the same.

