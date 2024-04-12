Rs 257-crore tunnel to ease traffic woes on Cart Road

Shimla, April 11
To ease traffic situation on the Cart Road in the state’s capital, an 890-m double-lane tunnel worth Rs 257 crore is to be constructed from Himfed Petrol Pump at Chhota Shimla to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC).
The Himachal Pradesh Road Infrastructure Development Corporation has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of this project. The report has been sent to the Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs for its approval.
The Cart Road, one of the busiest roads of the town, witnesses frequent traffic jams, leading to inconvenience to the commuters.
The tunnel will pass through Chhota Shimla, Nav Bahar and will end near the IGMC’s new parking. This will be the longest tunnel in the town.
With this tunnel, the distance from Chhota Shimla to IGMC will be reduced by 3 km, benefitting patients heading to the hospital.
The proposal for the construction of this was made long ago and a zoological survey was also conducted for the same.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine
To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June
6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap
22 hurt; ‘drunk’ driver, Mahendragarh school principal among...
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference
Says his govt committed to defending rights and freedom of a...
‘Matter of grave concern’: Supreme Court on misuse of social media to distort proceedings
Slaps contempt notice on Assam politician