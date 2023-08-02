3 bodies found in bus wreckage

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 1

Three bodies were found in the mangled remains of a PRTC bus at Aloo ground near Manali in Kullu district today. The deceased were identified as Abdul Majeed, his daughter-in-law Parveen and daughter Almira all natives of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

