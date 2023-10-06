3 held with looted car; opium seized

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 5

Three suspected gangsters of the neighbouring Punjab, who were trying to enter Himachal Pradesh jurisdiction after looting a Maruti Swift car at pistol point from Dinanagar in Gurdaspur district, were nabbed by Nurpur district police at Bhadroya on the Kandwal-Pathankot link road where a police naka had been set up late last night.

As per police information, a naka had been set up in the presence of SP and DSP Nurpur. On getting an information, the police stopped an overspeeding car (PB-06BB- 3676). Seeing blood stains in the car police got suspicious. After search, police recovered 187.70 gm opium, two loaded pistols and two live cartridges from the possession of the car occupants identified as Rahul and Deepak Malhotra of Pathankot and Sulbh of Gharota (Dinanagar).

Before looting a car from its owner at Dinanagar, the accused had injured the victim by hitting him with a pistol butt. They also fired a shot into the air to scare him yesterday night.

SP Nurpur Ashok Ratan said the accused arrested by the police late last night were produced in the court on Thursday and were remanded in three days’ police custody for further investigations. He said a case under section 18 of the NDPS Act and sections 25-25-59 of the Indian Arms Act had been registered against them. Their police custody would be transferred to Gurdaspur police for further investigations in the car looting case.

“In order to strengthen inter-state security and facilitate police patrol and crime sharing inputs the Nurpur district police have decided to work on a robust intelligence sharing mechanism with Gurdaspur police,” he said.

