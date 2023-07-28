Rs 36 cr allocated for flood relief works in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, July 27

Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma today said Rs 36.13 crores had been sanctioned under MGNREGA for undertaking 3,940 works in the district, including construction of retaining walls and other civil works in habitations that were affected by recent floods.

He said a number of houses had suffered damage, while landslides had rendered hundreds of habitations unsafe. He added MGNREGA shelf had been prepared and funds would be utilised to protect houses from further damage.

Sharma said the works would be implemented as per MGNREGA guidelines. He added Rs 5.02 crore would be spent on 515 works in Amb block, while Rs 19.47 crores would be spent on 2,002 works in Bangana.

He said Rs 1.87 crore would be spent on the construction of 374 retaining walls in Gagret block, Rs 6.58 crore on 672 works in Haroli block and Rs 3.17 crore on 377 works in Una block.

