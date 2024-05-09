49 donate blood on Red Cross Day in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, May 8

On the occasion of the International Red Cross Day, Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, also the Red Cross Society (Una) chairman, today donated one unit of blood at the Una district hospital, along with 48 others. After inaugurating the camp, the DC exhorted the youth to come forward and donate blood, which would be used to save precious human lives. Blood could not be created artificially and had to be given to patients from a human source, he said. Red Cross Society (Una) secretary Sanjay Sankhyan talked about the welfare activities undertaken by the body for the needy.

Chief Medical Officer Dar Sanjeev Verma, Blood Bank incharge Dr Karan Sankhyan, NGO Una Blood Service member Lavish Kapila and Blood Line (Una) member Sandeep Sharma were among those present at the event.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Una