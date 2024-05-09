49 donate blood on Red Cross Day in Una

Una, May 8
On the occasion of the International Red Cross Day, Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, also the Red Cross Society (Una) chairman, today donated one unit of blood at the Una district hospital, along with 48 others. After inaugurating the camp, the DC exhorted the youth to come forward and donate blood, which would be used to save precious human lives. Blood could not be created artificially and had to be given to patients from a human source, he said. Red Cross Society (Una) secretary Sanjay Sankhyan talked about the welfare activities undertaken by the body for the needy.
Chief Medical Officer Dar Sanjeev Verma, Blood Bank incharge Dr Karan Sankhyan, NGO Una Blood Service member Lavish Kapila and Blood Line (Una) member Sandeep Sharma were among those present at the event.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post
Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...