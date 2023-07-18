 59 villagers marooned in Beas river floodwater in Kangra rescued by NDRF team : The Tribune India

After release of water from Pong Dam by the BBMB last evening, Beas river flooded and created islands in mand area of Indora sub division, where local inhabitants got stranded

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur July 18  

As many as 59 residents, including 31 of Miyani village and 28 of Ghandran village in mand area of Indora sub division in Kangra district, were successfully evacuated by the local administration with the assistance of NDRF teams this morning. As per information, after release of water from Pong Dam by the BBMB last evening, Beas river flooded and created islands in these villages where local inhabitants were marooned in the floodwater late last evening.

Indora SDM said he first got a call from naib tehsildar of Thakudwara about trapping of about 30 residents in Ghadran village and he immediately called two NDRF teams from Nurpur. The NDRF personnel in the presence of Indora’s MLA Malinder Rajan, SDM Indora and DSP Nurpur started the rescue operation at 9 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, the administration also got information of trapped residents of Miyani village in the Beas river floodwater. The NDRF teams with the help of boats and tractor-trolleys evacuated all trapped persons from these villages.

The administration which had started the rescue operation last evening successfully evacuated all villagers safely this morning after nine hours’ exercise undertaken overnight. Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, Dr Nipun Jindal, said due to rise in the water level of Beas river on Monday night, the information about the people stranded in Ghandara and Myani was received in the district control room. Jindal said due to release of water from Pandoh dam, the water level of Pong dam reservoir had also increased.

He appealed to the people of panchayats adjacent to the downstream area of Pong reservoir not to go near the water body.

The district administration has exhorted the people they should not pay heed to any kind of rumour and do not share any news without knowing its veracity. He said that in case of any disaster, people should immediately inform the local panchayat pradhan, secretary, patwari or contact District Disaster Management Deputy Commissioner Kangra on number 1077 and mobile number 7650991077.

#Bhakra Beas Management Board BBMB #Kangra #Nurpur

