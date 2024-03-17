9,398 first-timers among over 4 lakh voters in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 16

The Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer, Chamba, Mukesh Repswal, on Saturday said a total of 4,01,168 voters would exercise their right to franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections of which 2,03,401 were male and 1,97,765 female voters.

Addressing a press conference here, Repswal said four Assembly segments of Chamba, including Chamba, Churah, Dalhousie and Bhattiyat, fall in the Kangra Lok Sabha segment while Bharmour was in the Mandi segment.

“As on January 5, a total of 4,01,168 voters are registered in Chamba district. Among them, 2,03,401 are male, 1,97,765 female and two are from the third gender category,” he said.

Repswal said the number of first-time voters in the 18 to 19 age group was 9,398. Besides, the district had 3,388 service voters, 3,796 persons with disability voters and 7,808 elderly voters aged over 85.

He said out of 631 polling stations in the district, 28 were in the urban and 593 in the rural areas. Twenty polling stations were marked as critical.

For the smooth conduct of elections, 16 Sector Magistrates and 63 Sector Officers had been deployed throughout the district. Similarly, 631 booth level officers and 57 booth level supervisors had also been appointed.

He further said for ensuring smooth voting process, 2,604 presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, and polling officers had been appointed.

The district had eight model polling stations. Three polling stations would be managed by the PWD personnel and 10 by women staff.

Repswal said people should have necessary documents for carrying Rs 50,000 or more in cash till the elections end. He added carrying weapons during the elections was prohibited.

