Adhere to norms for tunneling job, says Shimla DC

Shimla, April 16

The government has ordered strict adherence to the norms during the construction of a tunnel on the four-lane road being constructed from Kaithlighat to Shakral to tackle the ill-effects on account of blasting and vibrations.

Exercise caution There is a possibility of chemical leakage due to blasting and vibration during the tunnel construction for NH four-laning, which may affect the villagers of three panchayats of Shimla district. — Anupam Kashyap, Shimla DC

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap today held a meeting with Saman Infracorp, the company which is constructing the tunnel on the 18-km stretch on the National Highway 5. Kashyap said the four-lane work was causing the problem of dust, soil and environmental pollution in three panchayats in the vicinity. “Shimla city and surrounding areas may also be affected, hence it is mandatory to construct the tunnel as per the prescribed parameters,” he emphasised.

The DC said there was a possibility of chemical leakage due to blasting and vibrations during the tunnel construction, which may affect the villagers of three panchayats of Shimla district. This may lead to contamination and drying up of water sources, hence safety management should be done as per the approved plan, he stressed.

He instructed the company officials to ensure proper maintenance, preservation and storage of the blasting material used in the construction of the tunnel under Rule 92 of the Explosives Act.

He also directed the company to ensure that there was registration, photo and videography, sounding of sirens, environmental control, provision of firefighting equipment, provision of safety equipment like safety shoes, helmets for the safety of workers and providing first aid facilities by the company in case of emergency, including providing ambulance.

“It is mandatory that a mechanism must be devised according to the parameters and approved plan, for monitoring and inspection from time to time,” the DC added.

He asked the ADM (Law and Order), SDM (Shimla Rural) and Mining Officers to ensure strict adherence to norms

‘Throw debris only at approved sites’

Kashyap also stressed that the debris being taken out from the tunnel should be thrown only at the approved dumping sites. “The debris is being thrown illegally in the Beolia four-lane area, which is polluting drinking water sources and the environment is also being harmed,” he stated.

He said in view of the huge loss of life and property in the last year’s rain, dumping of debris from the four-lane and tunnel will not be allowed on private land and unsafe places, for which ADM (Law and Order) and SDM (Shimla Rural) would undertake inspection and monitoring.

The DC said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had expressed concern over the four-lane tunnel construction work not conforming to the norms.

Apart from this, various complaint letters in this regard have also been received from the villagers of the three Panchayat areas.

