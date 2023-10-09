Agniveer recruitment rally in Mandi

Mandi, October 8
A rally to recruit Agniveers in the Indian Army will be held at Padal ground in Mandi district from December 20 to 26. Col DS Samant, Recruitment Director of Army Recruitment Office, Mandi, said that candidates of Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts, who have passed the written examination, will participate in the recruitment rally.
