Anurag Thakur leads bike rally to spread awareness on drug abuse in Una

Una, March 9
Union minister Anurag Thakur today participated in three different programmes organised by the BJP units of Chintpurni, Gagret and Haroli Assembly segments.
The minister addressed a public meeting at Ambedkar Bhawan at Amb, the subdivisional headquarters of the Chintpurni segment. The programme was organised on the twin themes of ‘Drug free india and road safety’.
Speaking on the occasion, Anurag called upon the people, particularly the youth, to be aware regarding the negative impact of drug abuse and also prompted them to obey traffic rules while driving or riding a two-wheeler. He later led a bike rally to create public awareness on both issues. Una district BJP chief and former Chintpurni MLA Balbir Chaudhary sat pillion.
Anurag also laid the foundation stone of a community building in Brahmpur village in Gagret Assembly segment before proceeding to Kangar village of the Haroli segment where he again addressed a public meeting on ‘Drug free india and road safety’.
Before flagging off a bike rally from Kangar, the Union minister addressed a public gathering where he took on the Congress. Referring to the five guarantees announced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he ridiculed that the Congress had been lying to the people. “Prior to the false guarantees given by the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, promises had been made in many other states, which have remained unaddressed’, he said.
Anurag said Congress leaders were gradually deserting their party. Referring to six Congress MLAs having voted against the Congress Rajya Sabha Candidate in Himachal Pradesh recently, he said the Congress could not keep together a flock of just 43 MLAs for even 15 months, questioning how the people expect the party to fulfill the guarantees.
