App to seek name in list, voter slip, says Kangra DC

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 18

Kangra Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Hemraj Bairwa said eligible voters could download their digital photo voter slip from the ‘Voter Helpline’ app of the Election Commission of India. He said the app could prove to be very helpful for the voters as many convenient features have been made available for them.





Strong privacy The app has strong privacy features and does not store any kind of information of the users. Online registration can also be done through the app. — Hemraj Bairwa, District Election Officer

He said important tasks like finding one’s name on the voter list, getting name registered on it, correcting voter details and linking the voter ID card with the Aadhaar number or mobile number could be done through this app. Apart from this, details of candidates, election process, election results and other information related to the EVM could also be obtained on this app. Election-related complaints could also be registered on this app.

He added that the app had strong privacy features and does not store any kind of information of the users. He said online registration could be done on the National Voter Service Portal (NVSP) and the Voter Helpline app.

The District Election Officer has appealed to all the non-registered eligible voters to get their names registered in the voter lists before May 4, so that they could exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Assembly byelections.

