  Himachal
At ides of Chaitra, Dholru artistes to ring in new year

For generations, Dholru artistes have been performing at the onset of the Hindu New Year, according to Vikrami Samwat. - File Photo



Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, March 13

Dholru is an age-old tradition in the hills of Kangra and Chamba districts, commemorating the New Year in the month of Chaitra (March-April). During this time, popular folk songs are sung by people of a specific community, predominantly in these two districts. When the spring starts unfolding, there''s fragrance, vibrancy and joy all-around as people have new energy after remaining huddled indoors during long winters.

In fact, these are welcome prayers paying respect to the creator of the universe for ushering in the New Year. Harmonious sounds are heard, providing solace to the mind, starting from the first day of Chaitra month which, according to Vikrami Samwat, is the first day of the Hindu New Year.

The first day of this month (Chaitra Sakranti) is celebrated all over Himachal Pradesh with fervour.

The time coincides with lush green fields of wheat dotted with the yellow mustard flowers and the newly appeared tender blossoms bursting with nectar that inspire people to sing and dance. Dholru recitals underline the importance of welcoming the New Year by taking ‘Pehla Naam’ (first name).

According to Dr Gautam Vyathith, a research scholar who has an exhaustive grasp of the subject, Dholru songs have been sung since time immemorial. Dr Vyathith has written a book titled "Dholru Lokgayan Parampara" dedicated to this subject and has also recorded live performances of Dholru to preserve this legacy for posterity.

According to him, these treasured folklores are based on ragas and ragnis. Dr Vyathith says, "Dholru is recited during the Chaitra month, beginning with Sakranti, when a couple, usually husband and wife, carrying a well-decorated dholak, announce the first name till the 10th "parvishte" of the New Year.

Twenty-two in number, the next recitals up to the 20th "parvishte" include "Rulha di Kulh", "Marua", "Kandi" followed by "Dholru", "Kulh", "Kalohe di Baan" and "Dhoban". These generally speak about the sacrifices made and the exploitation faced by womenfolk.

"The singers, usually in pairs mostly husband and wife, go door-to-door with a dholak (two headed- hand drum) and sing the songs in the praise of God. People collect grains and money given to them as gifts,” said Mirchu Ram of Nandpur village in Dehra tehsil of Kangra district. The listeners welcome it as they consider it a sign of good fortune to hear the songs at their doorstep.

There is an old story behind this traditional singing and listening to songs on Chaitra by members of this community. The family of Mirchu says with a sense of pride, “Lord Shiva has blessed our community with this talent of singing, especially in this month of the year. He has given us the divine sanctification that it will be beneficial and lucky for everyone who hears the names of the upcoming months and blessings in the form of songs announcing ‘Chaitra Mahina-Naya Saal’ from us.”

Meanwhile, the influence of westernisation has sidelined this rich heritage now on the verge of extinction. Only the aged performers are seen carrying forward this tradition in villages as there is a lack of interest in today’s generation in singing it. The other possible reason is, probably, the stigma attached to it, as they feel that people belonging to a particular section of society alone indulge in this singing.

#Chamba #Dharamsala #Kangra


