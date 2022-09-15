BJP, Cong have pushed state into debt trap: AAP

Tribune News Service

Solan,September 14

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP and the Congress of getting the state into a debt trap.

AAP state president Surjit Thakur, while addressing mediapersons here today, said, “The state government has borrowed more than Rs 21,536 crore. The state already had a debt of Rs 47,906 crore when the BJP took over in 2018. The government took loans of Rs 2,867 crore in 2018-19 fiscal. Loans of Rs 5,334 crore were availed of in 2019-20 fiscal and in 2020-21, the government borrowed Rs 4,886 crore. In 2021-22 fiscal, Rs 8,449 crore was taken as loan and the total debt burden on the treasury rose to Rs 69,479 crore.”

The previous Congress government had borrowed Rs 19,186 crore while the Jai Ram Thakur government had taken more than Rs 21,536 crore loans. A loan of Rs 2,500 crore was taken recently for paying DA to government employees, Surjit said.

He said although the government had taken exorbitant loans, educational and health institutes lacked staff and infrastructure.

He urged the people to give AAP a chance and not be misled by false promises being given by the two parties.

Surjit said why crores of rupees were being spent on elaborate setups for celebrating the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ ‘across the state.