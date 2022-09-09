BJP misusing public money, says Himachal Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur

Mandi, September 8
Senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur today alleged that the BJP was misusing public funds for its election campaign on the pretext of the celebration of the 75th ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
Kaul Singh, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is misleading public over development issues. He is inaugurating development works, which were started by the previous Congress regime.”
He said, “The BJP governments have failed miserably to check inflation, which had affected the common man. Unemployment is a major issue in Himachal and the state government has failed to provide jobs to the youth.”
He said, “The Congress has given 10 guarantees to the people of the state in which restoration of the old pension scheme is our top priority. The BJP has not fulfilled its poll promises made to the people of the state during the last Assembly elections.”
