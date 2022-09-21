BJP: Too many CM candidates causing confusion in Himachal Congress

Shimla, September 20
Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda would address public meetings at Killar and Kinnaur during his two-day visit to Himachal beginning tomorrow.
BJP vice-president Sanjeev Katwal today said that Munda would travel to Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti tomorrow. He would attend a public meeting at Killar and reach Bhuntar for a night halt. On September 22, he would attend a public meeting at Nako in Kinnaur, he added.
Kashyap targets Pratibha
Congress president Pratibha Singh had in an interview recently said that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi did not give importance and time to senior state leaders. Suresh Kashyap, BJP President
BJP president Suresh Kashyap, while addressing mediapersons here, said that there were too many chief ministerial candidates in the Congress, causing commotion. Besides, five-time MLA Ram Lal Thakur, who had resigned from the post of HPCC vice-president, exposed factionalism in the party.
He said that Congress president Pratibha Singh had in an interview recently stated that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi did not give importance and time to senior Himachal leaders, leading to dissatisfaction in the party.
Kashyap said that Pratibha had said, “It is up to Rahul Gandhi whether he wants to devote time to the party or wants to do other things in life. If he doesn’t want to devote time, there are many leaders in the party who can fill that space.” He added that Pratibha later retracted her statement following a call from the central leadership. She accused the media of distorting her statement.
