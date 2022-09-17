BJP wooing young voters, but failed to give them jobs: Kaul

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 16

Former minister and senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur said the BJP should tell public what it had done for the welfare of state youth during the last four and a half years of its tenure.

Addressing mediapersons here today, Kaul Singh said the BJP was organising a Vijay Sankalp youth rally at Paddal ground in Mandi on September 24, which will be addressed by PM Narendra Modi. The move was aimed at wooing young voters in favour of the BJP for the upcoming Assembly election in state.

“The state government led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has failed to provide jobs to unemployed youth. The PM had promised to provide two crore jobs every year in the country but the reality is that during Covid period, a large number of people lost their jobs,” he said.