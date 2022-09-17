BJP wooing young voters, but failed to give them jobs: Kaul

Mandi, September 16
Former minister and senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur said the BJP should tell public what it had done for the welfare of state youth during the last four and a half years of its tenure.
Addressing mediapersons here today, Kaul Singh said the BJP was organising a Vijay Sankalp youth rally at Paddal ground in Mandi on September 24, which will be addressed by PM Narendra Modi. The move was aimed at wooing young voters in favour of the BJP for the upcoming Assembly election in state.
“The state government led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has failed to provide jobs to unemployed youth. The PM had promised to provide two crore jobs every year in the country but the reality is that during Covid period, a large number of people lost their jobs,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not an era of war, PM Narendra Modi talks to Vladimir Putin
Russian President acknowledges India’s concerns, appreciates...
Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week
Sources: Capt wooing at least 10 Congress leaders, including...
Create portal to assist medicos back from Ukraine: Supreme Court to govt
Says Centre can help them choose foreign varsity
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over marital rape pleas
Delhi High Court had delivered split verdict on petitions se...