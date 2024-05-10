BSF veteran felicitated

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 9

The Himveer Jagriti Manch, a local social organisation, organised a felicitation ceremony to honour former BSF constable Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Mandot village, for his indomitable courage while serving in Jammu and Kashmir a few years back.

The ceremony was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Dhameta, in Fatehpur subdivision, yesterday.

As per information, while serving in Rajouri district, Rajesh Kumar eliminated a dreaded terrorist despite being injured.

To honour his bravery, he was decorated with the Police Medal for Gallantry by the President of India.

Parshotam Rana, Education Department’s former deputy director, presided over the felicitation ceremony. A metal magazine, depicting the valour of Rajesh Kumar, was also installed on the campus.

For the past few years, the Himveer Jagriti Manch has been honouring war heroes at their schools situated in their native places. Ramesh Singh, president of the Manch, said the main objective of such felicitation ceremonies was to encourage students and motivate them to serve the country.

