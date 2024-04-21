Bus, truck collide in Mandi, eight injured

Mandi, April 20
As many as eight persons sustained injuries when a Volvo bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on Kiratpur-Manali highway at Jalor in Mandi district today. The bus was on its way from Delhi to Manali.
According to the police, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital at Sundernagar in Mandi for medical aid.
Of the eight injured victims, two critically injured victims were referred to medical college at Nerchowk in Mandi and one victim has been referred to AIIMS Bilaspur.
“In preliminary investigation, it is found that the accident happened due to stray cattle on the highway. The bus driver tried to avoid the cattle which led to the accident,” the police said.
“A case has been registered and investigation is underway in this case,” the police said.
