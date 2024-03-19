Chamba admn eyes 10% increase in voter turnout

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 18

In an effort to enhance civic participation and strengthen the democratic process, the Chamba Administration has set the target to elevate the voter turnout by 10-12 per cent in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at polling booths with comparatively low turnout.

The district administration has identified 71 such polling booths where the voter turnout was 60 per cent during the previous elections and aims to raise the percentage to 72 per cent, said Chamba Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Mukesh Repaswal. For the polls, there are 631 polling stations in the district — 28 in the urban and 593 in the rural areas. Twenty polling stations in the district were marked as critical.

Chamba, one of the 112 aspirational districts in India, is part of two Lok Sabha constituencies. Four of its Assembly segments — Churah, Chamba, Dalhousie and Bhattiyat — fall in the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency, while Bharmour Assembly segment is in Mandi Lok Sabha constituency

With the fervent belief that every vote counts in shaping the future of the region, the administration has outlined a multifaceted strategy aimed at encouraging residents to exercise their right to vote. Various measures would be implemented to address the factors contributing to the previous low turnout and to foster a culture of active participation in the electoral process.

With more than two months left for polling in the state, the administration remains committed to evaluating the effectiveness of its strategies and making necessary arrangements to achieve the ambitious goal of elevating the voter turnout to 72 per cent across the designated polling booths in Chamba.

Chamba, one of the 112 aspirational districts in India, is part of two Lok Sabha constituencies. Four of its Assembly segments — Churah, Chamba, Dalhousie and Bhattiyat — fall in the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency, while Bharmour Assembly segment is in Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Chamba District Electoral Officer Mukesh Repaswal has sought all the printers and publishers in the district to adhere to the Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, concerning the printing and publication of election-related pamphlets, posters, etc.

He said each printer/publisher is legally obligated to submit information related to the printing of such documents, along with four copies of the printed material, within three days of printing, to the concerned SDM.

He also instructed all the district Sub-Divisional Magistrates to instruct all printers/publishers in their respective areas in writing about these provisions and the existing guidelines of the Election Commission. Repaswal also directed officials to notify all office bearers of political parties at the sub-divisional level, as well as candidates and election agents, about this matter.

