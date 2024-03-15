Chamba forum slams Sandeshkhali incident

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 14

The members of Samajik Samrasta Manch in Chamba have condemned the incident of violence against women in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, which they said was a blot on the humanity and society.

The group member submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the Additional District Magistrate demanding an end to the oppression and abuse of SC and ST women in Sandeshkhali.

Forum member Kishori Lal said they had urged the President to direct the state government to strictly enforce various sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his henchmen.

