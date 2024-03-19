Chamba target: 10% turnout hike

Chamba: In an effort to enhance civic participation and strengthen the democratic process, the Chamba Administration has set the target to elevate the voter turnout by 10-12 per cent in the upcoming Lok Sabha election at polling booths with comparatively low turnout. The district administration has identified 71 such polling booths where the turnout was 60 per cent during the previous elections and aims to raise the percentage to 72 per cent, said Chamba DC-cum-DEO Mukesh Repaswal. p3

