Chandigarh-Manali road restored to traffic

Mandi, August 12
The Chandigarh-Manali national highway was restored to traffic today. It was blocked at 7 Mile and Dwada in Mandi district due to landslides yesterday. The floodgates of the Larji dam and the Pandoh dam were opened yesterday and as a result, the flooded Beas inundated the highway at Dwada.
Today, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) restored the road to traffic at 7 Mile, while the water level in the Beas receded considerably at Dwada.
Meanwhile, a landslide occurred at Behnu Bridge near Manali on the Chandigarh-Manali highway. A car had a narrow escape as the debris fell on the road that was blocked for some time.
In Lahaul and Spiti, the Manali-Leh highway, Gramphu-Kaza highway, Tandi-Udaipur-Killar road and the Darcha-Shinkula road were also restored to traffic.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...