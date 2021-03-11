Chandigarh-Manali road restored to traffic

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 12

The Chandigarh-Manali national highway was restored to traffic today. It was blocked at 7 Mile and Dwada in Mandi district due to landslides yesterday. The floodgates of the Larji dam and the Pandoh dam were opened yesterday and as a result, the flooded Beas inundated the highway at Dwada.

Today, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) restored the road to traffic at 7 Mile, while the water level in the Beas receded considerably at Dwada.

Meanwhile, a landslide occurred at Behnu Bridge near Manali on the Chandigarh-Manali highway. A car had a narrow escape as the debris fell on the road that was blocked for some time.

In Lahaul and Spiti, the Manali-Leh highway, Gramphu-Kaza highway, Tandi-Udaipur-Killar road and the Darcha-Shinkula road were also restored to traffic.

