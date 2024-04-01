Clogged drains trouble locals

The lack of cleanliness has become a major concern in the lower Totu area of Shimla. Garbage can frequently be spotted littered at many places, even choking several drains in the area. These choked drains give off a foul smell all the time, making it tough for people to even pass by them. The authorities concerned should take stock of this issue and ensure that the trash is disposed of regularly. Rajan, Totu (Shimla)

Bus service not operational

The HRTC bus service has been non-operational on the Dhara-Bhalara-Malkhoon route in the Rohru region for almost a month now, causing a great deal of inconvenience to the area residents. Students, the elderly and patients have been the worst-affected due to this. The PWD and the HRTC should ensure the restoration of the bus service on this route as soon as possible.

Sunita, Rohru

Public toilet’s washbasin not working

THE washbasin at a public toilet in the Mall area is non-operational. Due to this, people using the restroom are forced to use water stored in a bucket. This is not hygienic. This public toilet is located at the Mall and thousands of tourists and locals use it on a daily basis. The administration should do something about this so that people do not have to face any inconvenience. Satpal, Shimla

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

