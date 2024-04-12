CM takes feedback, meets Congress workers to devise poll strategy

Hamirpur, April 11
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today received feedback from booth-level committees and met Congress workers of Sujanpur and Barsar constituencies to formulate the election strategy for the coming Lok Sabha elections and the Vidhan Sabha byelections at Sera in the Nadaun constituency in Hamirpur district. He said that every party worker at the booth level should work actively to ensure the victory of the Congress candidates.
The Chief Minister is here for the past four days and meeting workers and other Congress leaders to finalise candidates for the Assembly byelections to the Barsar, Sujanpur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kutlehar, Gagret and Dharamsala constituencies. Besides ticket seekers, Congress leaders from the six Assembly constituencies visited the Chief Minister at Sera.
Sukhu spent the day at Sera and addressed public grievances. He reiterated that the Congress would not decide its candidates in a haste and the selection would be done in the due course of time. He added that the Congress had no dearth of good candidates. He would address a public meeting at Galore in the Nadaun constituency tomorrow.
