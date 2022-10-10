Comedians, dancers steal show on Day 4 of International Kullu Dasehra festival

Our Correspondent

Kullu, October 9

Famous Himachali Nati singer Thakur Das Rathi enthralled the audience during the fourth cultural evening of the International Kullu Dasehra festival at Kala Kendra here yesterday.

The audience could not resist dancing during his spectacular performance. Theme of the night was mixed cultural night along with comedy presentations.

The cultural evening started with shehnai vadan. Artists of Mandav Kala Manch mesmerised the audience with their performance. Nati of Sirmaur and Kullu was commendable while artistes from Uttar Pradesh also gave a splendid performance.

Mamta Bhardwaj won accolades for her singing. On the other hand, the audience burst into laughter on the comedy of Prince Garg and Ravindra Johnny.

Cultural troupes from Ukraine left the audience spellbound with their outstanding performances. A Tibetan dance performance presented a glimpse of the Tibetan culture. Gagandeep Sharma from Dehradun presented a breath-taking Egyptian Tanoura dance by wearing a costume weighing 45 kg. Sand Art and fashion show was also lauded by the spectators.

Sneh Lata of Mandi entertained the audience with her dance while artiste Kartar Kaushal captivated the viewers with his remarkable performance. Jawahar Thakur, Prince Sharma, Baldev, Pooja, Pravnesh, Bobby and Raj Verma also garnered applause for their performances.

A large number of spectators witnessed these performances by foreign and domestic artistes at the Kala Kendra.

