 Congress: Kangana Ranaut was ‘indifferent’ to Himachal’s agony during rain fury : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Congress: Kangana Ranaut was ‘indifferent’ to Himachal’s agony during rain fury

Congress: Kangana Ranaut was ‘indifferent’ to Himachal’s agony during rain fury

Congress: Kangana Ranaut was ‘indifferent’ to Himachal’s agony during rain fury

Congress leaders and workers hold a rally in Kullu on Tuesday.



Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 2

Kullu District Congress Committee (DCC) president Sesram Azad today attacked BJP candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut for allegedly saying that she was unable to give more than Rs 5 lakh for the rescue work during the natural disaster in Himachal last year.

Azad, while addressing mediapersons after the general house meeting here, said the actor had a house in Manali and her native place Bhambla in Mandi district. Sarkaghat and Janjheli areas in Mandi had suffered huge damage in the calamity, but she remained indifferent to the agony of the masses then.

He alleged that all states had celebrities, who understand the pain and suffering of their homeland and cooperate for its development, but Kangana did not do so. He alleged that when the state government wanted to make Kangana the brand ambassador for the development of Himachal, she had stated that she did not work for free and had demanded Rs 45 lakh.

Azad alleged, “We appreciate that the daughter of Himachal has performed well in Bollywood, but as far as politics is concerned, she will have to face critic0s and give answers to the public.”

Kangana was trolled on social media for not helping Himachal financially during the calamity last year. She had expressed grief on social media for the victims, saying that she was constantly praying for the well-being of Himachalis.

The images shared by Kangana on social media last year showed that she had intended to donate Rs 10 lakh, but could only donate Rs 5 lakh as there was some problem in the portal of the Himachal’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that Kangana had mentioned that the transactions had failed as there were technical issues with the website of the Himachal’s Disaster Relief Fund. He added that allegations of demanding huge amount to become brand ambassador of Himachal were fabricated and baseless.

Azad said the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was discussed in the general house and the DCC passed a resolution to make present Mandi MP and HPCC chief Pratibha Singh the Congress candidate from the Mandi constituency.

He alleged, “The Central Government is misusing Enforcement Directorate and the CBI to target its political opponents. Its dictatorial attitude will not be tolerated by the people of India.”

The Congress also held a rally after the meeting and raised slogans against the Centre. Office-bearers and workers of various frontal organisations of the party were attended the meeting.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Kullu #Lok Sabha #Mandi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Chandigarh man finds grandfather’s forgotten SBI investments of Rs 500; know the surprising money he gets now

2
India

Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

3
India

Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’

4
Punjab

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

5
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

6
Jalandhar

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

7
Delhi

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

8
Punjab

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

9
Punjab

Newly inducted BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Rinku, Angural granted 'Y' category CRPF security cover in Punjab

10
India

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 1 dead, 50 injured, Tsunami warning Issued

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 1 dead, 50 injured, Tsunami warning Issued

A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and ca...

‘No money recovered’: SC grants bail to Sanjay

‘No money recovered’: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh

In jail since Oct, first AAP leader to be released in excise...

SC’s ‘last chance’ for Ramdev, Balkrishna

Patanjali ‘misleading’ ads: Supreme Court’s ‘last chance’ for Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna

AAP picks Kang, Chabbewal for 2 Punjab seats

AAP picks Malvinder Singh Kang, Raj Kumar Chabbewal for 2 Punjab seats

In Haryana, norms given the ‘go-by’ in afforestation

In Haryana, norms given the ‘go-by’ in afforestation


Cities

View All

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

Govt revokes order on private silos amid protest threat

Forum holds dialogue on ways to invite US investment in Amritsar

Amritsar MC demolishes 4 buildings for violations

Residents of Kandi area unite to fight illegal mining by crushers

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Removal of escalators spells chaos at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal leaves for Delhi

Medical trash, sewage being dumped into Ghaggar: Panchkula residents

Five Chandigarh clubs told not to serve liquor till bar licence renewed

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

'Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate’: AAP on Sanjay Singh’s bail

Delhi High Court grants divorce to chef Kunal Kapur on ground of cruelty

Doctors perform combined liver, kidney transplant on critically ill patient from Uzbekistan

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Jalandhar: Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

Neglected Dana Mandi on Gill Road cries for attention

Ludhiana: In town as BJP man, Ravneet Singh Bittu gets big welcome

On poster spree to welcome Bittu, BJP gets code violation notice

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak rouses party workers for poll battle ahead

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Students get basic life support training

Man jumps into Bhakra Canal, dies