Congress: Kangana Ranaut was ‘indifferent’ to Himachal’s agony during rain fury

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 2

Kullu District Congress Committee (DCC) president Sesram Azad today attacked BJP candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut for allegedly saying that she was unable to give more than Rs 5 lakh for the rescue work during the natural disaster in Himachal last year.

Azad, while addressing mediapersons after the general house meeting here, said the actor had a house in Manali and her native place Bhambla in Mandi district. Sarkaghat and Janjheli areas in Mandi had suffered huge damage in the calamity, but she remained indifferent to the agony of the masses then.

He alleged that all states had celebrities, who understand the pain and suffering of their homeland and cooperate for its development, but Kangana did not do so. He alleged that when the state government wanted to make Kangana the brand ambassador for the development of Himachal, she had stated that she did not work for free and had demanded Rs 45 lakh.

Azad alleged, “We appreciate that the daughter of Himachal has performed well in Bollywood, but as far as politics is concerned, she will have to face critic0s and give answers to the public.”

Kangana was trolled on social media for not helping Himachal financially during the calamity last year. She had expressed grief on social media for the victims, saying that she was constantly praying for the well-being of Himachalis.

The images shared by Kangana on social media last year showed that she had intended to donate Rs 10 lakh, but could only donate Rs 5 lakh as there was some problem in the portal of the Himachal’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that Kangana had mentioned that the transactions had failed as there were technical issues with the website of the Himachal’s Disaster Relief Fund. He added that allegations of demanding huge amount to become brand ambassador of Himachal were fabricated and baseless.

Azad said the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was discussed in the general house and the DCC passed a resolution to make present Mandi MP and HPCC chief Pratibha Singh the Congress candidate from the Mandi constituency.

He alleged, “The Central Government is misusing Enforcement Directorate and the CBI to target its political opponents. Its dictatorial attitude will not be tolerated by the people of India.”

The Congress also held a rally after the meeting and raised slogans against the Centre. Office-bearers and workers of various frontal organisations of the party were attended the meeting.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Kullu #Lok Sabha #Mandi