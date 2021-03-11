CUHP convocation: Remember to pay back to society, Prez tells students

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 10

President Ram Nath Kovind, while addressing the sixth annual convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamsala today, said education was the cornerstone for building any country. Therefore, education should be such that it not only develops intellectual capacity and skills in students, but also strengthens their moral values and character, he said.

The President presented gold medals to 10 meritorious students on the occasion.

High time alumni assn became active The CUHP has completed 12 years of its establishment. It is high time that the university’s alumni association became active and organised annual or biannual get-togethers. Ram Nath Kovind, President

He said students should always remember that the society had contributed in some way or the other in making them achieve what they had, at any given point. He said this was society’s debt on them. They must be prepared to pay for it. How they will pay it, when they will pay it, it is up to them, he said.

He stressed that the participation of women in the field of education was an important parameter for the development of any society.

A total of 486 degrees were awarded in the covocation, including 69 gold medals.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while congratulating the students receiving gold medals and degrees, said the Central University would soon have its own campus. He said providing self-employment and innovative education had been the motto of Himachal Pradesh Central University, as a result of which, more than 400 students were getting medals and degrees. He said this also showed that the university had made splendid progress over these years.

Vice Chancellor Prof SP Bansal presented the progress report of the university. He said the university was striving hard to provide career-oriented education to students with a special focus on research.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Social Justice Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, MP Kishan Kapoor, Chancellor of CUHP Prof HS Bedi, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, DGP Sanjay Kundu were among others present on the occasion.