Damaged 2-year ago, IIT team to survey Shimla fruit mandi today

A team of the IIT-Mandi will visit the Bhattakuffar fruit mandi in Shimla tomorrow to ascertain whether the auction yard that was damaged in a landslide almost two years ago can be restored or not. “We have deposited the required amount for the survey. Once the IIT team gives its opinion, we will proceed accordingly. If it finds the place safe, we will float tenders at the earliest to secure the place and restart the yard as early as possible,” said Devraj Kashyap, Secretary, APMC, Shimla and Kinnaur, here today.

It is a welcome development, but apple growers and commission agents at the mandi are taking it with a pinch of salt. “Two seasons have gone by since the yard was shut due to the landslide but we still don’t know whether it’s safe to restore it. It shows that even after two years, we are exactly where we were a day after the landslide,” he said.

Kashyap, who took charge recently, said that efforts were made earlier to get the survey done through the IIT-Roorkee but the plan did not materialise. “IIT-Roorkee officials, who were to come here, tested positive for Covid and their visit was cancelled. Later, the IIT-Roorkee asked us to get the survey done from the IIT-Mandi,” he added.

Meanwhile, commission agents and apple growers say that they will face inconvenience for the third consecutive season. “We auctioned fruits in the unaffected portion of the yard last year, and will have to use it this year, too. Because of the limited space, both commission agents and farmers face a lot of problems,” said NS Chaudhary, president of the State Arhtiya Sangh. “Due to the paucity of space, growers have to wait for a long time to get into the mandi to sell their produce. It causes inconvenience to everyone, including common people who face traffic jams,” said Chaudhary. He added that the yard should have been restored long time ago.

Besides, the work on the expansion of the Dhalli Sabji Mandi is yet to begin. “We have submitted the design and drawings to the PWD and are awaiting approval. Hopefully, the approval will come soon,” said Kashyap.