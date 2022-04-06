Daulatpur train extended to Sabarmati

Our Correspondent

UNA, APRIL 5

The railways authorities today extended the route of the daily Daulatpur Chowk to Jaipur Express train to Sabarmati in Gujarat. As per a communication by the Divisional Railways Manager Ambala, the train has now been designated as Daulatpur Chowk-Sabarmati Express.

Train number 19717 will start from Sabarmati at 9.45 am and reach Daulatpur Chowk at 11.55 am the next day. On the return journey, train number 19718 will start from Daulatpur Chowk at 2.45 pm and reach Sabarmati at 2.55 pm the next day, covering a distance of 1,378 kilometers with halts at 42 stations. The train will halt at major stations that include Una, Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Jind, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Alwar, Dausa and Jaipur before entering Gujarat.

In a press release, Anurag Thakur said the extension of the train route will provide opportunities to the people to visit places in Rajasthan and Gujarat.—