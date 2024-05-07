Delhi, Dharampur teams win Major Jagpal tourney

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 6

The team of The Shri Ram School, New Delhi, and Pinegrove School, Dharampur, the host, won the 12th All-India Major Jagpal Memorial Junior Inter Public School Basketball Tournament in the girls’ and boys’ category, respectively.

The event saw the participation of 12 schools from across the country. The final match of the under-14 boys’ category was a sheer display of grit, determination, discipline, skill, training, tactics and talent on the court. Playing against Army Public School, Dagshai, the Pinegrove boys’ team maintained the lead right from the beginning and they won the finals with a commendable score of 51-43.

In the girls’ category, The Shri Ram School team lead with a score of 48-28 against Strawberry Fields High School, Chandigarh.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan