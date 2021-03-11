Delhi trekker found dead in Manali hills

Mandi, April 25
A trekker from Delhi was found dead in Manali hills in Kullu district today. He had reportedly slipped and fell into a deep gorge last night.
According to the police, Vasudev, 27, went to Lama Dug hills in Manali alone for trekking yesterday. While returning, he lost his way. He contacted his friends for help who informed the police.
“A team of the Adventure Association Manali and the police rushed to Lama Dug hills to rescue Vasudev on Sunday night but could not trace him. The team camped in the forest area and found his body in a gorge. The body was brought to the Manali hospital for a post-mortem. The family has been informed about the mishap,” said a police officer.—
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs