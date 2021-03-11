Delhi trekker found dead in Manali hills

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 25

A trekker from Delhi was found dead in Manali hills in Kullu district today. He had reportedly slipped and fell into a deep gorge last night.

According to the police, Vasudev, 27, went to Lama Dug hills in Manali alone for trekking yesterday. While returning, he lost his way. He contacted his friends for help who informed the police.

“A team of the Adventure Association Manali and the police rushed to Lama Dug hills to rescue Vasudev on Sunday night but could not trace him. The team camped in the forest area and found his body in a gorge. The body was brought to the Manali hospital for a post-mortem. The family has been informed about the mishap,” said a police officer.—