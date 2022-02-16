Despite curbs, locals grow crops in Pong wetland area

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, FEBRUARY 15

Cultivation on vacant land surrounding the Pong Dam wetland is prohibited but locals are growing crops hundreds of acres acquired by the Bhakhra Beas Management Board (BBMB) for the past several years. However, nothing has been done to check the malpractice.

The Union Government had notified the wetland area as a wildlife sanctuary under the Indian Wildlife Act 1972 in 1999. The wildlife wing of the state Forest Department, which is the custodian of the Pong wetland area, has failed to check illegal cultivation being undertaken for years.

Enquiries reveal that the offenders are cultivating the land in over 30 gram panchayats on the banks of the Pong wetland. The BBMB had given compensation to the displaced persons, whose land was acquired for the construction of the Pong Dam over five decades ago.

The offenders use tractors for sowing crops. They even use combine machines for harvesting. All these activities are considered dangerous and inimical to the winged visitors.

MR Sharma, a local environmentalist, laments that he had approached the BBMB and the wildlife authorities several times seeking steps to curb the malpractice but in vain. Sharma has been engaged in the crusade against illegal activities since 2015

He claims that information procured under the RTI Act from the BBMB reveals that due to illegal cultivation on the banks of the wetland, silt deposited in the dam is threatening its existence. Moreover, pesticides being used in growing crops are also harmful for migratory birds. He says that the offenders with political links have encroached upon the BBMB land and even fenced the area with barbed wires.

Sources say that the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer, BBMB, Talwara (Punjab), had written letters to the pradhans of Lohara (Fatehpur) and Haar (Jawali) gram panchayats asking them to sensitise the local inhabitants so that they don’t undertake cultivation on the vacant BBMB land surrounding the wetland.

The state government had notified a state-level steering committee comprising 16 members on June 21, 2017, for the conservation of all wetlands. As per the notification (a copy is with The Tribune), this committee had to meet twice in a year and reviewed activities to suggest measures for the conservation and development of the wetlands. But it, too, had failed to check the ongoing illegal cultivation.

Rajiv Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator Forest (PCCF), Wildlife, says that the issue is of sensitive nature as it is linked with the livelihood of the locals but all efforts like sensitising farmers are being undertaken to stop cultivation in the wetland area. “The assistance of the Kangra district administration and the police will be taken to check the malpractice,” he adds.

