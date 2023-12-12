Drone survey to help identify those underpaying property tax

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, December 11

Toughening its stance against those who either evade tax or pay less tax than required for the property owned by them, the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to conduct a drone survey and Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping (survey) of properties. This will detect people who have given incorrect details regarding the measurement of their property. The civic body will then demand the revised property tax from them in future.

High-resolution pics to be taken The drone will take high-resolution pictures of properties, which will give us correct information about their measurements or alterations. A GIS mapping will also be conducted for which our teams will visit door to door to find out the exact status of properties. Senior official, Municipal Corporation, Shimla

Talking to The Tribune, a senior SMC official said, “An extensive drone survey will be conducted to take high-resolution clear pictures of properties, which would give us correct information about their measurements or alterations. Apart from that, GIS mapping will also be conducted and our teams will visit door to door to find out the exact status of properties.”

“These surveys will be done to find out if property owners have shown correct record or information and if they are paying the tax as per the property owned. There have been instances where some people started commercial activities from residential properties. After the identification of property owners who have shown less measurement of properties in self-declaration, they would be asked to pay full tax on the property owned by them in future,” added the official.

Sources said the drone survey had already started but due to some technical issues, it had been sent for servicing. They said it would be ready soon and the survey would be resumed. There are property owners who have not been paying the actual tax they are liable to pay, thereby causing revenue losses to the civic body every year. If the corporation starts realising the actual tax on property and after identification of its land lying unutilised in its jurisdiction starts generating revenue from it, then many developmental works/projects in the city can be completed.

Apart from the drone survey for the properties, the SMC will also use drones to conduct a survey as part of a mega project aimed at strengthening the existing drainage system in the city. Large-scale damage was caused due to the faulty drainage system in the rain-induced disaster in the city this year.

#Shimla