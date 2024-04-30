EC delaying nod for routine works: Congress

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 29

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi today accused the Election Commission (EC) of obstructing the development works in the state by not granting permission to carry out these works. “Out of 34 cases related to various departments, 27 cases are pending with the EC for permission for a long time,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here today, Negi said due to the model code of conduct, essential works, which are done regularly every year, have come to a standstill. “In several parts of the state, work related to roads and other construction works are done as per the weather. There’s only a short window available for these works. If these works are not completed at this time, people may have to suffer losses,” he said.

Negi said the government had also sought permission from the EC to make appointments in which all formalities had been completed before the model code of conduct was announced. “Tender was to be floated for the purchase of desks ad benches for schools, but are on hold. Similarly, the government is unable to fill up the vacant posts of the teachers,” said Negi.

Negi urged the Election Commission to allow the government to complete all public interest works pending before it, considering the geographical situation of the state.

