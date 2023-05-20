 Eight children sustain minor injuries after their school bus collided with Punjab Roadways bus near Solan : The Tribune India

Eight children sustain minor injuries after their school bus collided with Punjab Roadways bus near Solan

As many as 32 children from DAV school were going to Pinjore from Shimla when the mishap took place

Eight children sustain minor injuries after their school bus collided with Punjab Roadways bus near Solan

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Solan, May 20

Eight children of DAV school in Shimla sustained minor injuries after a Punjab Roadways bus (Pb-02EG-9375) coming from the opposite direction hit their bus (HP-63-1860) in the front on Saturday evening at Shamlech near Solan on the Solan-Dharampur section of the national highway.

SP Solan, Virender Sharma, informed that a Baleno car rider gave an indicator to turn toward Shamti Bypass on the highway but a rashly drive scooty coming from behind hit him following which the rider fell down. A Punjab roadways bus, coming behind him, applied emergency brakes to save the scooty rider but his abrupt halting of the bus led to the bus’s rear hitting DAV school bus.

As many as 32 children from DAV school were going to Pinjore from Shimla when the mishap took place.

Eight children sustained minor injuries, who were taken to Regional Hospital for treatment, informed a police official.

A traffic jam was created on the highway as the movement of vehicles came to a halt after the incident.

Police reached the spot to take stock of the situation. The children were rushed to the hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

The scooty rider fled from the spot after the accident. He was booked for rash and negligent driving, informed SP Solan.

