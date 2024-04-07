Eight held for murder bid in Damtal

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 6

The Damtal police last evening arrested remaining eight of the 12 culprits wanted in connection with a February 1 attempt to murder case.

The suspects were on the run after committing the crime. Later, they had obtained anticipatory bail from court to evade arrest.

In her complaint to the police, Raj Kumari, a widow from Bhadroya near Damtal, had accused 12 persons, hailing from nearby villages of Himachal and Pathankot district in Punjab, of attacking her two sons and mother.

The trio received serious injuries in the attack carried out with sickles and other sharp weapons. The suspects reportedly had some personal enmity with the victims.

Nurpur DSP Vishal Verma said a case under Sections 341, 323, 324, 504, 147, 148 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. After preliminary investigations, Section 307 (attempt to murder) was added to the FIR, he said, adding that the Damtal police had arrested three suspects immediately after the registration of FIR, while fourth had moved the high court. His anticipatory bail was rejected last month after which the police arrested him.

The DSP said the remaining eight suspects had obtained anticipatory bail from the Additional District Sessions Court, After the court rejected their bail during subsequent hearing, the police arrested them. They were produced in the court on Saturday.

